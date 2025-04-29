GRENKE AG: Q1 Earnings Plunge, Full-Year Forecast Steady

Group earnings for grenke AG in Q1 2025 were significantly lower year-on-year, amounting to EUR 10.2 million compared to EUR 19.8 million in Q1 2024, as expected.

The full-year forecast for 2025 remains unchanged despite the lower Q1 earnings.

The operating result before settlement of claims and risk provision increased by 20%, from EUR 55.7 million to EUR 67.0 million.

The cost-income ratio improved to 56.8% in Q1 2025 from 58.1% in Q1 2024.

Expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision rose sharply to EUR 47.6 million, still within the company's expectations.

The quarterly statement with final figures for Q1 2025 will be published on May 15, 2025.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at GRENKE is on 07.05.2025.

The price of GRENKE at the time of the news was 13,600EUR and was down -1,45 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.688,91PKT (+0,34 %).





