K+S Surpasses Q1 2025 Forecasts; Raises Full-Year EBITDA & FCF Outlook

K+S Group's EBITDA for Q1 2025 is EUR 201 million, significantly exceeding market expectations (EUR 175 million).

Adjusted free cash flow for Q1 2025 is EUR 32 million, also above market estimates (EUR 10 million).

Sales volumes in the Agriculture segment reached 1.97 million tonnes, slightly above the consensus estimate of 1.96 million tonnes.

The average price in the Agriculture segment was EUR 325/tonne, higher than anticipated.

Full-year EBITDA forecast raised to EUR 560 million - EUR 640 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 500 million - EUR 620 million.

Adjusted free cash flow for the full year is now expected to be slightly positive, compared to the previous break-even forecast.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at K+S is on 13.05.2025.

The price of K+S at the time of the news was 14,830EUR and was up +4,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.659,41PKT (+0,88 %).





