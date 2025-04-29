K+S Surpasses Q1 2025 Forecasts; Raises Full-Year EBITDA & FCF Outlook
K+S Group's Q1 2025 results have surpassed expectations, with EBITDA at EUR 201 million and adjusted free cash flow at EUR 32 million, prompting an upward revision of full-year forecasts.
Foto: Michael Matthey - dpa
- K+S Group's EBITDA for Q1 2025 is EUR 201 million, significantly exceeding market expectations (EUR 175 million).
- Adjusted free cash flow for Q1 2025 is EUR 32 million, also above market estimates (EUR 10 million).
- Sales volumes in the Agriculture segment reached 1.97 million tonnes, slightly above the consensus estimate of 1.96 million tonnes.
- The average price in the Agriculture segment was EUR 325/tonne, higher than anticipated.
- Full-year EBITDA forecast raised to EUR 560 million - EUR 640 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 500 million - EUR 620 million.
- Adjusted free cash flow for the full year is now expected to be slightly positive, compared to the previous break-even forecast.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at K+S is on 13.05.2025.
The price of K+S at the time of the news was 14,830EUR and was up +4,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.659,41PKT (+0,88 %).
