Homann Holzwerkstoffe Launches New Bond, Refinances 4.50% 09/26

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is set to launch a significant new corporate bond, aiming to raise up to EUR 120 million. This strategic move offers an attractive interest rate of 6.5% to 7.5% per annum, designed to refinance their existing bond ahead of schedule. With approval from Luxembourg's financial authority, an exchange offer for current bondholders kicks off on April 30, 2025. The bond will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Oslo's Nordic ABM, managed by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS. Boasting a strong credit profile and international success, Homann Holzwerkstoffe invites investors to a webcast on April 30, 2025, to explore their business strategy.

