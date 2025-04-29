Homann Holzwerkstoffe Launches New Bond, Refinances 4.50% 09/26
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is set to launch a significant new corporate bond, aiming to raise up to EUR 120 million. This strategic move offers an attractive interest rate of 6.5% to 7.5% per annum, designed to refinance their existing bond ahead of schedule. With approval from Luxembourg's financial authority, an exchange offer for current bondholders kicks off on April 30, 2025. The bond will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Oslo's Nordic ABM, managed by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS. Boasting a strong credit profile and international success, Homann Holzwerkstoffe invites investors to a webcast on April 30, 2025, to explore their business strategy.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is issuing a new corporate bond 2025/2032 with a volume of up to EUR 120 million and an interest rate of 6.5% to 7.5% per annum.
- The new bond aims to refinance the existing 2021/2026 bond ahead of schedule, with the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg financial market supervisory authority.
- An exchange offer for holders of the 2021/2026 bond will start on April 30, 2025, and the subscription period for the new bond will begin on May 9, 2025.
- The bond will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and later on the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange, managed by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe has a strong credit profile with a solid balance sheet, a robust equity ratio, and a successful track record in international expansion.
- An investor webcast is scheduled for April 30, 2025, to provide insights into the company's business model and strategy, with registration available online.
The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 100,50EUR and was up +1,77 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.