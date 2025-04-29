Eleving Group Unveils 2024 Audited Results!
Eleving Group's 2024 report unveils a year of exceptional growth and strategic progress, with record financial results and a robust plan for future expansion.
- Eleving Group published its Integrated Annual Report for 2024, showcasing strong financial performance and operational excellence.
- The company reported a net loan portfolio of EUR 371.2 million, revenues of EUR 216.6 million, a net profit of EUR 29.6 million, and EBITDA of EUR 89.8 million, all marking historical bests and a 20% increase from the previous year.
- Management proposes a dividend distribution of approximately EUR 14.8 million, yielding 7.47% or EUR 0.127 per share, with plans for interim dividends in November 2025.
- CEO Modestas Sudnius highlighted 2024 as a defining year with significant market expansion, digital initiatives, and sustainability progress, setting the stage for future growth.
- The company's strategy focuses on strengthening market presence, broadening product offerings, and exploring new geographical opportunities to drive growth.
- Eleving Group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, with a customer base exceeding 1.3 million and a total loan volume surpassing EUR 2.0 billion, ranking as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies.
