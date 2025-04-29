LECLANCHE Extends 2024 Report Deadline, Reveals Key Figures
Leclanché SA is at a crossroads, tackling financial challenges while showcasing resilience with improved financial figures. As a leader in energy storage, it continues to innovate and adapt, with regulatory backing guiding its path forward.
- Leclanché SA has extended the publication deadline for its 2024 annual report to May 31, 2025, due to obstacles such as the late finalization of a debt-to-equity conversion and ongoing efforts to secure bridge financing.
- The company released its unaudited key financial figures for 2024, reporting a consolidated income of CHF 19.6 million and customer revenue of CHF 17.4 million.
- Leclanché recorded an unaudited net loss of CHF (67.2) million for 2024, an improvement of nearly 5% compared to the CHF (70.5) million loss in 2023, driven by the reversal of provisions for canceled projects.
- As of December 31, 2024, Leclanché's balance sheet remained stable with total assets amounting to CHF 108.8 million, demonstrating financial discipline and strategic focus.
- SIX Exchange Regulation AG has granted a temporary exemption for the publication of the 2024 annual report, with conditions including the potential suspension of trading if the report is not published by May 31, 2025.
- Leclanché is a leading provider of energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion technology, with a history rooted in battery innovation, employing over 350 people and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2395EUR and was up +1,70 % compared with the previous day.
+1,70 %
+6,80 %
+8,78 %
+12,54 %
-59,81 %
-49,73 %
-62,08 %
-88,76 %
ISIN:CH0110303119WKN:A1CUUB
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte