Telekom Austria: A1 Group's Q1 2025 Results Revealed!

Telekom Austria's A1 Group reported a total revenue growth of 3.7% in Q1 2025, with increases in both service and equipment revenues.

Service revenues rose in all markets except Austria.

EBITDA grew by 5.2%, and by 8.1% when excluding restructuring costs, which were EUR 15 million higher than the previous year.

Core OPEX, excluding restructuring, declined by 1.6%.

The company generated a solid free cash flow of EUR 153 million in Q1 2025, with mobile subscriber growth of 8.4% year-on-year.

The outlook for 2025 remains unchanged, with expected total revenue growth of 2-3% and CAPEX (excluding spectrum) around EUR 800 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 14.07.2025.

The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 9,1650EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.





