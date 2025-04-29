EuroTeleSites Surges with Q1/25 Growth Success!

EuroTeleSites AG reported a 5.9% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1/25, resulting in revenues of mEUR 67.7.

The company achieved an EBITDA of mEUR 59.6 with an EBITDA margin of 88.0%, and an EBITDAaL of mEUR 40.2 with an EBITDAaL margin of 59.5%.

EuroTeleSites rolled out 36 new sites in Q1, bringing the total number of sites to 13,662, and onboarded 24 third-party tenants.

CAPEX for Q1 was mEUR 12.3, mainly driven by mandatory upgrades and network rollouts, with additional modifications for anchor tenants.

The company refinanced mEUR 255 at more favorable conditions to optimize its expenditure structure and reduce interest expenses.

EuroTeleSites remains optimistic about future growth, reaffirming its financial guidance for 2025 with anticipated revenue growth of ~4% and maintaining CAPEX at ~20% of revenues.

The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.






