CANCOM SE Q1 2025 results fall short; full-year forecast steady.

CANCOM SE's Q1 2025 results are significantly below the previous year's figures, with revenues at €410.4 million compared to €435.6 million in Q1 2024.

EBITDA for Q1 2025 is €21.1 million, down from €30.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITA for Q1 2025 is €7.8 million, compared to €16.9 million in Q1 2024.

The Executive Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2025, expecting a business recovery in the second half of the year.

The complete interim statement for Q1 2025 will be published on 13 May 2025 on CANCOM's website.

CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE0005419105 and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX indices.

The next important date, Interim Report as of March 31, 2025, at CANCOM SE is on 13.05.2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 25,88EUR and was down -2,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.619,95PKT (-0,10 %).





