Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge in Q1 2025
Hypoport SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a dynamic start to the year, marked by a 20% revenue boost and an 85% EBIT rise, driven by thriving private mortgage sector developments.
- Hypoport SE reported a significant increase in revenue and EBIT for Q1 2025.
- Revenue increased by 20% to approximately €159 million compared to Q1 2024.
- Gross profit rose by 15% to approximately €66 million compared to Q1 2024.
- EBIT increased by 85% to approximately €8.5 million compared to Q1 2024.
- The main driver for the revenue and earnings increase was improved business development in the private mortgage sector within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.
- Final Q1 2025 results will be published on May 12, 2025.
