Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge in Q1 2025

Hypoport SE reported a significant increase in revenue and EBIT for Q1 2025.

Revenue increased by 20% to approximately €159 million compared to Q1 2024.

Gross profit rose by 15% to approximately €66 million compared to Q1 2024.

EBIT increased by 85% to approximately €8.5 million compared to Q1 2024.

The main driver for the revenue and earnings increase was improved business development in the private mortgage sector within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

Final Q1 2025 results will be published on May 12, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 12.05.2025.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 203,00EUR and was up +3,89 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 203,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.624,50PKT (-0,07 %).





