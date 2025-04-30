Kion Group Surges in 2025 Amid Global Uncertainties

KION's order intake increased to €2.706 billion in Q1 2025, up from €2.439 billion in Q1 2024.

Revenue slightly declined to €2.788 billion in Q1 2025, compared to €2.859 billion in Q1 2024.

Adjusted EBIT was €195.5 million in Q1 2025, down from €226.7 million in Q1 2024, with a margin of 7.0%.

Positive free cash flow of €29.7 million was reported, a decrease from €65.7 million in Q1 2024.

KION initiated an efficiency program expected to yield annual cost savings of €140 million to €160 million, with one-off expenses of €240 million to €260 million in 2025.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, contingent on no significant deterioration in the economic environment.

