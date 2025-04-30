Alzchem Group: Q1 2025 Earnings Surge, Nitroguanidine Expansion Begins

Alzchem Group AG achieved a 10% increase in Group EBITDA to EUR 27.4 million in Q1 2025, despite a 4% decline in revenue.

The specialty chemicals segment drove growth, with a 2% increase in sales, while the Basics & Intermediates segment saw a 14% decline.

Group sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 144.7 million, close to the previous year's EUR 150.1 million, supported by demand in the creatine market and custom manufacturing.

The consolidated result rose by 20% year-on-year to EUR 14.6 million, and operating cash flow increased significantly to EUR 49.5 million.

Alzchem confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting a 5% growth in sales and a 7% increase in EBITDA, driven by improvements in the product mix.

The company is expanding its nitroguanidine capacity and received an award for environmental protection, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Alzchem Group is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 106,00EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 105,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).





