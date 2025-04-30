FUCHS Surges Ahead in 2025 Despite Market Challenges
FUCHS SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a promising trajectory, marked by strategic growth and a steadfast commitment to its ambitious goals.
- FUCHS SE reported a 5% increase in sales revenues to EUR 924 million in Q1 2025, driven by positive business development and acquisitions.
- EBIT increased by 1% to EUR 108 million compared to the same quarter last year.
- Earnings per share for both preference and ordinary shares rose by 2% to EUR 0.59.
- The company confirmed its full-year outlook for 2025, expecting sales revenues of around EUR 3.7 billion and EBIT of around EUR 460 million.
- Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region grew by 8% due to strong performance in China, India, and Australia, while North and South America saw a 10% increase.
- FUCHS SE maintains a strong global positioning and financial base, focusing on profitable growth and implementing its FUCHS 2025 strategy.
The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
51 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.
+1,77 %
+1,95 %
+1,04 %
+4,46 %
-1,31 %
+32,62 %
+10,95 %
+2,26 %
+66,70 %
ISIN:DE000A3E5D56WKN:A3E5D5
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte