FUCHS Surges Ahead in 2025 Despite Market Challenges

FUCHS SE reported a 5% increase in sales revenues to EUR 924 million in Q1 2025, driven by positive business development and acquisitions.

EBIT increased by 1% to EUR 108 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share for both preference and ordinary shares rose by 2% to EUR 0.59.

The company confirmed its full-year outlook for 2025, expecting sales revenues of around EUR 3.7 billion and EBIT of around EUR 460 million.

Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region grew by 8% due to strong performance in China, India, and Australia, while North and South America saw a 10% increase.

FUCHS SE maintains a strong global positioning and financial base, focusing on profitable growth and implementing its FUCHS 2025 strategy.

The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

51 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.





