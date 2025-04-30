    StartseiteAktienFUCHS AktieNachrichten zu FUCHS
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FUCHS Surges Ahead in 2025 Despite Market Challenges

    FUCHS SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a promising trajectory, marked by strategic growth and a steadfast commitment to its ambitious goals.

    • FUCHS SE reported a 5% increase in sales revenues to EUR 924 million in Q1 2025, driven by positive business development and acquisitions.
    • EBIT increased by 1% to EUR 108 million compared to the same quarter last year.
    • Earnings per share for both preference and ordinary shares rose by 2% to EUR 0.59.
    • The company confirmed its full-year outlook for 2025, expecting sales revenues of around EUR 3.7 billion and EBIT of around EUR 460 million.
    • Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region grew by 8% due to strong performance in China, India, and Australia, while North and South America saw a 10% increase.
    • FUCHS SE maintains a strong global positioning and financial base, focusing on profitable growth and implementing its FUCHS 2025 strategy.

    The price of FUCHS at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
    51 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,44 % since publication.


    FUCHS

    +1,77 %
    +1,95 %
    +1,04 %
    +4,46 %
    -1,31 %
    +32,62 %
    +10,95 %
    +2,26 %
    +66,70 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5D56WKN:A3E5D5





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FUCHS Surges Ahead in 2025 Despite Market Challenges FUCHS SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a promising trajectory, marked by strategic growth and a steadfast commitment to its ambitious goals.