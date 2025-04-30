Nemetschek Soars: 26.3% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025!

Nemetschek Group reported a strong start to 2025 with a 26.3% increase in revenue in Q1, with currency-adjusted organic growth at 17.4% (excluding GoCanvas).

Subscription and SaaS revenues grew by 83.6%, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 39.6% to EUR 1,038.3 million.

The reported EBITDA margin was 28.5%, impacted by an extraordinary, non-operating effect, but adjusted margin was 31.4%.

The Design segment saw a revenue increase of 11.6%, while the Build segment experienced a 66.4% revenue growth, partly due to the GoCanvas acquisition.

The Manage segment's revenue grew by 2.6%, and the Media segment's revenue remained stable, affected by the insolvency of a payment and service provider.

The outlook for 2025 is confirmed, with expected currency-adjusted revenue growth between 17% and 19%, including a contribution from the GoCanvas acquisition.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Nemetschek is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 112,60EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 112,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.509,06PKT (+0,35 %).





