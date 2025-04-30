SMT Scharf AG Reveals Q1 2025 Financial Results!

Consolidated revenue for SMT Scharf AG significantly increased to EUR 22.9 million in Q1 2025, an 83.2% rise compared to Q1 2024.

Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR 1.2 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR -1.0 million in Q1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 4.4%.

The full consolidation of the joint venture company Xinsha and growth in the Tunnel Logistics segment contributed to the revenue increase.

Revenue in the Chinese market rose to EUR 9.5 million, making it the strongest sales market, while revenue in Poland decreased to EUR 3.2 million.

The order intake for Q1 2025 was EUR 13.0 million, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 41.7 million, due to modest investment in international mining markets.

The Managing Board reaffirmed the revenue and earnings forecast for 2025, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, and EBIT between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at SMT Scharf is on 30.04.2025.

