Robust Start Amid Economic Challenges
Straumann Holding AG's dynamic start to 2025, marked by robust revenue growth and strategic innovations, underscores its commitment to advancing dental solutions globally.
- Straumann Holding AG reported strong organic revenue growth of 11.0% in the first quarter of 2025, with total revenue reaching CHF 680.7 million.
- The EMEA and APAC regions showed strong performance, with EMEA achieving double-digit growth and APAC being the largest contributor to organic revenue growth, particularly due to solid patient flow in China.
- Straumann collaborated with SprintRay to enhance chairside workflow using 3D printing technology, and launched new products such as Straumann iEXCEL, UNIQ, and Falcon.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, aiming for high single-digit organic revenue growth and a 30 to 60 basis points improvement in the core EBIT margin at constant 2024 currency rates.
- At the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Straumann presented its advanced digital dentistry solutions, including the Straumann AXS platform, which integrates various digital workflows.
- The Annual General Meeting approved all proposals, including an increased cash dividend of CHF 0.95 per share, which was paid on April 16, 2025.
0,00 %
+2,31 %
+7,79 %
-17,51 %
-6,62 %
+1,11 %
+459,43 %
ISIN:CH1175448666WKN:A3DHHH
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte