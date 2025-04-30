    StartseiteWährungenUSD/EUR WährungNachrichten zu USD/EUR
    929 Aufrufe 929 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ams OSRAM: USD/EUR | Q1 EBITDA Surges, Strategic Asset Review Underway

    ams OSRAM's Q1 2025 results illuminate a path of growth and strategic foresight, with impressive revenues and a focus on financial agility.

    ams OSRAM: USD/EUR | Q1 EBITDA Surges, Strategic Asset Review Underway
    Foto:
    • ams OSRAM reported Q1 2025 revenues of €820 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%, exceeding guidance mid-point.
    • The company confirmed a free cash flow outlook of over €100 million for 2025 and is considering strategic options for certain assets to accelerate deleveraging.
    • Q1 2025 saw realized run-rate savings of approximately €135 million from the 'Re-establish the Base' efficiency program, contributing to improved profitability.
    • The semiconductor business represented about 70% of Q1 revenues, with mixed performance across automotive, industrial, and consumer segments.
    • For Q2 2025, ams OSRAM expects revenues between €725 million and €825 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 18.5%.
    • The company plans to reduce its leverage ratio below 2 and minimize refinancing costs through improved cash flow and asset disposals, targeting proceeds above €500 million.






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ams OSRAM: USD/EUR | Q1 EBITDA Surges, Strategic Asset Review Underway ams OSRAM's Q1 2025 results illuminate a path of growth and strategic foresight, with impressive revenues and a focus on financial agility.