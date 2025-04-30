ams OSRAM: USD/EUR | Q1 EBITDA Surges, Strategic Asset Review Underway
ams OSRAM's Q1 2025 results illuminate a path of growth and strategic foresight, with impressive revenues and a focus on financial agility.
- ams OSRAM reported Q1 2025 revenues of €820 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%, exceeding guidance mid-point.
- The company confirmed a free cash flow outlook of over €100 million for 2025 and is considering strategic options for certain assets to accelerate deleveraging.
- Q1 2025 saw realized run-rate savings of approximately €135 million from the 'Re-establish the Base' efficiency program, contributing to improved profitability.
- The semiconductor business represented about 70% of Q1 revenues, with mixed performance across automotive, industrial, and consumer segments.
- For Q2 2025, ams OSRAM expects revenues between €725 million and €825 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 18.5%.
- The company plans to reduce its leverage ratio below 2 and minimize refinancing costs through improved cash flow and asset disposals, targeting proceeds above €500 million.
