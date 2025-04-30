Intershop Unveils Q1 2025 Financials: Must-See Results!
Intershop Communications AG navigated a mixed financial landscape in Q1 2025, balancing a revenue dip with a robust cloud sector performance. Despite a 4% revenue decline, the company saw a 5% rise in cloud business revenues, underscoring its strategic pivot amid fluctuating market conditions. With a slight uptick in the equity ratio and a balanced EBIT, Intershop remains cautiously optimistic about future cloud order growth.
- Intershop Communications AG reported a 4% decline in Q1 2025 revenues to EUR 9.1 million, but achieved a balanced EBIT.
- Cloud business revenues increased by 5% to EUR 5.2 million, making up 56% of total revenues, despite a 17% drop in incoming cloud orders.
- Gross profit rose by 5% to EUR 4.4 million, with the gross margin increasing to 48% as the service business stabilized.
- Operating expenses increased by 3% to EUR 4.3 million, with R&D expenses up by 12% and selling/marketing expenses down by 16%.
- The equity ratio improved slightly to 30%, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 7.8 million as of March 31, 2025.
- The Management Board expects a slight increase in incoming cloud orders and net new ARR for the full year 2025, with revenues projected to decline by 5% - 10%.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 30.04.2025.
The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,7550EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous
day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.
