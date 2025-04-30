Intershop Unveils Q1 2025 Financials: Must-See Results!

Intershop Communications AG reported a 4% decline in Q1 2025 revenues to EUR 9.1 million, but achieved a balanced EBIT.

Cloud business revenues increased by 5% to EUR 5.2 million, making up 56% of total revenues, despite a 17% drop in incoming cloud orders.

Gross profit rose by 5% to EUR 4.4 million, with the gross margin increasing to 48% as the service business stabilized.

Operating expenses increased by 3% to EUR 4.3 million, with R&D expenses up by 12% and selling/marketing expenses down by 16%.

The equity ratio improved slightly to 30%, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 7.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

The Management Board expects a slight increase in incoming cloud orders and net new ARR for the full year 2025, with revenues projected to decline by 5% - 10%.

