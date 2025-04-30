Friedrich Vorwerk Boosts Q1 Revenue by 73%, Hits 13.7% EBITDA Margin

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 73.4% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, reaching €133 million, compared to €76.7 million in Q1 2024.

The EBITDA margin improved by 5 percentage points to 13.7%, with EBITDA rising by 168.9% to €18.2 million.

EBIT surged to €12.8 million, more than six times the previous year's figure of €1.9 million.

The order intake for Q1 2025 was €81.6 million, lower than the previous year's €121.3 million, but a strong order backlog of €1.1 billion remains.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, totaled €112 million, with net cash amounting to €91 million, significantly higher than the previous year.

The company anticipates achieving the upper end of its revenue forecast of €540-570 million for the year, with an expected EBITDA margin of 16-17%.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 60,20EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).





