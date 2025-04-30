    StartseiteAktienFriedrich Vorwerk Group AktieNachrichten zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group
    Friedrich Vorwerk Boosts Q1 Revenue by 73%, Hits 13.7% EBITDA Margin

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a dynamic growth story, marked by soaring revenues and strategic resilience, setting the stage for a promising year.

    Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
    • Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 73.4% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, reaching €133 million, compared to €76.7 million in Q1 2024.
    • The EBITDA margin improved by 5 percentage points to 13.7%, with EBITDA rising by 168.9% to €18.2 million.
    • EBIT surged to €12.8 million, more than six times the previous year's figure of €1.9 million.
    • The order intake for Q1 2025 was €81.6 million, lower than the previous year's €121.3 million, but a strong order backlog of €1.1 billion remains.
    • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, totaled €112 million, with net cash amounting to €91 million, significantly higher than the previous year.
    • The company anticipates achieving the upper end of its revenue forecast of €540-570 million for the year, with an expected EBITDA margin of 16-17%.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
