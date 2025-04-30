Friedrich Vorwerk Boosts Q1 Revenue by 73%, Hits 13.7% EBITDA Margin
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE's Q1 2025 results reveal a dynamic growth story, marked by soaring revenues and strategic resilience, setting the stage for a promising year.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE reported a 73.4% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, reaching €133 million, compared to €76.7 million in Q1 2024.
- The EBITDA margin improved by 5 percentage points to 13.7%, with EBITDA rising by 168.9% to €18.2 million.
- EBIT surged to €12.8 million, more than six times the previous year's figure of €1.9 million.
- The order intake for Q1 2025 was €81.6 million, lower than the previous year's €121.3 million, but a strong order backlog of €1.1 billion remains.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, totaled €112 million, with net cash amounting to €91 million, significantly higher than the previous year.
- The company anticipates achieving the upper end of its revenue forecast of €540-570 million for the year, with an expected EBITDA margin of 16-17%.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 60,20EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).
+0,66 %
+4,44 %
+14,85 %
+77,36 %
+286,22 %
+115,14 %
+27,77 %
ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1
