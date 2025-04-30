Befesa's Q1 Profit Soars 97%; Targets €240m-€265m EBITDA by 2025
Befesa's impressive Q1 2025 results, marked by a 97% net profit increase, underscore its resilience and strategic foresight in navigating market dynamics and expanding its global operations.
Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
- Befesa reported a 97% increase in net profit year-over-year for Q1 2025, with revenue rising by 3% to €308 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% to €56 million, despite scheduled maintenance shutdowns and lower volumes.
- Operating cash flow increased by 134% to €34 million, and net leverage improved to x2.8.
- The company set its FY2025 EBITDA guidance between €240 million and €265 million, representing a 13% to 24% increase year-over-year.
- Zinc LME prices increased by 16% year-over-year, and Befesa benefited from lower zinc treatment charges and favorable hedging prices.
- Befesa is expanding its operations in the US and Europe, with projects in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, and Bernburg, Germany, while pausing expansion in China due to challenging market conditions.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Befesa is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 25,68EUR and was up +1,42 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,72EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).
-1,50 %
+8,01 %
-1,27 %
+25,78 %
-2,87 %
-55,45 %
-6,90 %
-24,74 %
ISIN:LU1704650164WKN:A2H5Z1
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte