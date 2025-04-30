Befesa's Q1 Profit Soars 97%; Targets €240m-€265m EBITDA by 2025

Befesa reported a 97% increase in net profit year-over-year for Q1 2025, with revenue rising by 3% to €308 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15% to €56 million, despite scheduled maintenance shutdowns and lower volumes.

Operating cash flow increased by 134% to €34 million, and net leverage improved to x2.8.

The company set its FY2025 EBITDA guidance between €240 million and €265 million, representing a 13% to 24% increase year-over-year.

Zinc LME prices increased by 16% year-over-year, and Befesa benefited from lower zinc treatment charges and favorable hedging prices.

Befesa is expanding its operations in the US and Europe, with projects in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, and Bernburg, Germany, while pausing expansion in China due to challenging market conditions.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Befesa is on 30.04.2025.

