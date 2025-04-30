AIXTRON Shines with Strong Q1, Defying Soft Market Trends

AIXTRON reported Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 112.5 million, exceeding the guidance range and showing strong performance in a soft market.

Order intake in Q1 2025 was EUR 132.2 million, surpassing the previous year's level and expectations, with a backlog of EUR 307.9 million.

The first 300mm GaN wafer was successfully processed in AIXTRON's new Innovation Center, which was completed in 15 months with an investment of around EUR 100 million.

AIXTRON's gross profit for Q1 2025 was EUR 34.1 million with a gross margin of 30%, affected by one-off expenses related to personnel reduction.

Free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 29.8 million in Q1 2025, driven by inventory reductions and lower capital expenditures.

AIXTRON confirmed its 2025 full-year guidance, expecting revenues between EUR 530 million and EUR 600 million, with a gross margin of 41% to 42% and an EBIT margin of 18% to 22%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at AIXTRON is on 30.04.2025.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 11,845EUR and was up +4,04 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,74 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.509,06PKT (+0,35 %).





