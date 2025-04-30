Andritz Sees 20% Order Surge in Q1 2025, Boosted by Renewables & Pulp
In Q1 2025, ANDRITZ saw a robust 20% surge in order intake, primarily fueled by renewables and pulp projects, despite facing revenue and net income declines.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- ANDRITZ achieved a 20% increase in order intake in Q1 2025, driven by renewables and pulp projects.
- The order intake for Pulp & Paper increased by 51.7%, and Hydropower by 14.3%, while Metals remained stable and Environment & Energy decreased by 3.9%.
- Revenue declined by 6.6% to 1,761 MEUR, with increases in Hydropower (+23.3%) and Environment & Energy (+6.2%), but declines in Pulp & Paper (-22.5%) and Metals (-6.3%).
- ANDRITZ acquired LDX Solutions in February 2025 to strengthen its environmental technologies and US market presence.
- Net income decreased by 14% to 89 MEUR, and operating cash flow dropped significantly to 73 MEUR from 285 MEUR in Q1 2024.
- ANDRITZ confirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between 8.0 and 8.3 billion EUR, with a comparable EBITA margin expected between 8.6% and 9.0%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 23.07.2025.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 57,28EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
