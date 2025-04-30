Deutz Thrives in Q1 2025, Setting a Strong Start!
DEUTZ AG is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing resilience and strategic prowess. With a 30.3% surge in new orders and a 7.5% revenue increase, the company is thriving despite market challenges. Strategic acquisitions and the Future Fit program are paving the way for sustained success and efficiency. As DEUTZ AG eyes a promising future, it projects substantial revenue growth and improved margins for 2025.
- New orders for DEUTZ AG increased by 30.3% year-on-year due to successful portfolio restructuring, with revenue rising by 7.5% to €489.0 million.
- The adjusted EBIT margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.3%, with earnings of €21.0 million, despite challenging market conditions.
- DEUTZ AG's acquisitions, including Blue Star Power Systems and HJS Emission Technology, contributed positively to earnings and market access.
- The Future Fit program aims to reduce costs by €50 million annually by the end of 2026, with €15 million saved in the previous year.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to €50.9 million, resulting in a free cash flow of €23.8 million in Q1 2025.
- DEUTZ AG projects 2025 revenue between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 6.0%, assuming market recovery in the second half of the year.
