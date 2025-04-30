Deutz Thrives in Q1 2025, Setting a Strong Start!

New orders for DEUTZ AG increased by 30.3% year-on-year due to successful portfolio restructuring, with revenue rising by 7.5% to €489.0 million.

The adjusted EBIT margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.3%, with earnings of €21.0 million, despite challenging market conditions.

DEUTZ AG's acquisitions, including Blue Star Power Systems and HJS Emission Technology, contributed positively to earnings and market access.

The Future Fit program aims to reduce costs by €50 million annually by the end of 2026, with €15 million saved in the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to €50.9 million, resulting in a free cash flow of €23.8 million in Q1 2025.

DEUTZ AG projects 2025 revenue between €2.1 billion and €2.3 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 6.0%, assuming market recovery in the second half of the year.

The next important date, Teleconference, at Deutz is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 6,8075EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,8700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,92 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).





