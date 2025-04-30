Drägerwerk Sees Strong Q1 2025 Demand Surge
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA kicked off 2025 with a robust performance, marked by a surge in order intake and a promising outlook for the year. With orders soaring to EUR 861 million, the company outpaced last year's figures, fueled by strong demand in both medical and safety divisions. As Dräger eyes a sales boost and improved margins, it remains vigilant of external factors like US customs policies and currency fluctuations.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA experienced strong demand in Q1 2025, with order intake reaching EUR 861 million, surpassing the previous year's figure by EUR 50 million.
- Net sales were close to the prior-year level at approximately EUR 730 million, while EBIT was narrowly positive at EUR 0.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 0.1%.
- The medical division saw a 4.2% increase in order intake to EUR 473.7 million, driven by higher demand across most product areas.
- The safety division's order intake rose by 8.4% to EUR 387.1 million, with significant growth in the Engineered Solutions area and increased demand for gas detection and personal protection products.
- Despite a slight decline in net sales in both divisions, the gross margin increased to 45.8%, with the safety division as the main margin driver.
- Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5%, while noting potential impacts from US customs policy and exchange rate effects.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 60,95EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).
