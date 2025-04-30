Drägerwerk Sees Strong Q1 2025 Demand Surge

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA experienced strong demand in Q1 2025, with order intake reaching EUR 861 million, surpassing the previous year's figure by EUR 50 million.

Net sales were close to the prior-year level at approximately EUR 730 million, while EBIT was narrowly positive at EUR 0.4 million, with an EBIT margin of 0.1%.

The medical division saw a 4.2% increase in order intake to EUR 473.7 million, driven by higher demand across most product areas.

The safety division's order intake rose by 8.4% to EUR 387.1 million, with significant growth in the Engineered Solutions area and increased demand for gas detection and personal protection products.

Despite a slight decline in net sales in both divisions, the gross margin increased to 45.8%, with the safety division as the main margin driver.

Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5%, while noting potential impacts from US customs policy and exchange rate effects.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 60,95EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).





