Fielmann Hits Vision 2025 Margin Target with Double-Digit Growth!
Fielmann Group's remarkable strides in sales and profitability set the stage for a promising future, as they near their Vision 2025 goals and prepare to unveil their Vision 2035 strategy.
Foto: PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
- Fielmann Group achieved double-digit sales and profitability growth, reaching its Vision 2025 margin target in Q1/2025.
- FY2024 audited accounts confirmed a 15% sales increase to €2.3bn, driven by 7% organic growth and 8% from US acquisitions.
- Q1/2025 sales increased by 13%, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 28%, achieving a 24.2% margin at Group level and 25.6% in Europe.
- FY2025 guidance anticipates €2.5bn in sales and a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin at Group level, with 25% in Europe.
- Vision 2025 goals are nearly achieved, with a new Vision 2035 strategy to be presented in July 2025.
- Fielmann Group, a leading vision care provider, serves 29 million customers with over 1,200 stores and maintains a 90% customer satisfaction rate.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 44,23EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,73EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.638,53PKT (+0,02 %).
ISIN:DE0005772206WKN:577220
