Fielmann Hits Vision 2025 Margin Target with Double-Digit Growth!

Fielmann Group achieved double-digit sales and profitability growth, reaching its Vision 2025 margin target in Q1/2025.

FY2024 audited accounts confirmed a 15% sales increase to €2.3bn, driven by 7% organic growth and 8% from US acquisitions.

Q1/2025 sales increased by 13%, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 28%, achieving a 24.2% margin at Group level and 25.6% in Europe.

FY2025 guidance anticipates €2.5bn in sales and a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin at Group level, with 25% in Europe.

Vision 2025 goals are nearly achieved, with a new Vision 2035 strategy to be presented in July 2025.

Fielmann Group, a leading vision care provider, serves 29 million customers with over 1,200 stores and maintains a 90% customer satisfaction rate.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 30.04.2025.

