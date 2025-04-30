PAL Next AG & PANTAFLIX: Strong 2024, AI Film Lead Grows

PAL Next AG reported a solid performance in the 2024 financial year, with a focus on AI-driven film production.

Subsidiary Storybook Studios confirmed its leadership in AI-based film production, expanding its AI-powered content creation.

The company completed several film and series productions, including "THE TIGER" for Amazon Prime Video and two feature films for Warner Bros., with premieres scheduled for 2025.

Revenue for 2024 declined to EUR 4.2 million, but EBIT improved to EUR -3.3 million due to a streamlined cost base.

The Group's equity declined to EUR -0.8 million, with an equity ratio of -1.1%, but expects positive equity later in the year through bond conversion.

The 2025 outlook anticipates significant revenue and earnings growth, with projected revenue between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million.

