Hapag-Lloyd's Q1 2025 Results: What to Expect from the Shipping Giant

Hapag-Lloyd's operating result significantly increased in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with both transport volume and freight rate 9% higher than the previous year.

Preliminary figures show a 17% increase in Group EBITDA to USD 1.1 billion and a 24% increase in Group EBIT to USD 0.5 billion in Q1 2025.

Despite a strong start in 2025, Hapag-Lloyd expects lower earnings for the year due to market uncertainties and plans to implement its Strategy 2030.

The Executive Board forecasts Group EBITDA for 2025 to be between USD 2.5 to 4.0 billion and Group EBIT between USD 0.0 to 1.5 billion, with significant uncertainty due to volatile freight rates and geopolitical challenges.

Hapag-Lloyd operates a fleet of 299 container ships with a transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU and has equity stakes in 21 terminals worldwide.

The company emphasizes decarbonizing its fleet, improving efficiency, and enhancing digital capabilities as part of its strategic goals.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 30.04.2025.

