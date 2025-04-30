Q1/2025: CompuGroup Medical Faces a Slow Start
CompuGroup Medical started 2025 with a slight revenue increase, a strategic financial boost, and a strong focus on innovation, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.
Foto: CompuGroup Medical
- CompuGroup Medical reported Q1 2025 revenues of EUR 286.2 million, a 1% increase from EUR 284.6 million in Q1 2024, with organic revenue slightly down by 0.5%.
- One-time revenues decreased by 5% to EUR 68.1 million, while recurring revenues rose by 2% to EUR 218.0 million, now making up 76% of total revenues.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell by 16% to EUR 51.1 million, with an EBITDA margin of 18%, down from 21% in the previous year.
- R&D expenses increased from EUR 61 million to EUR 68 million, raising R&D intensity from 22% to 24% of total revenue, reflecting ongoing investment in innovative products.
- A syndicated loan agreement was signed for EUR 750 million, securing financing until 2030, contributing to a total financing capacity of EUR 1.5 billion for growth.
- CGM confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth and slight growth in adjusted EBITDA compared to 2024.
