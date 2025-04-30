    StartseiteAktien11 88 0 Solutions Akt AktieNachrichten zu 11 88 0 Solutions Akt
    11880 Solutions AG: 2024 Strategy Boosts EBITDA, Ensures Revenue Stability

    11880 Solutions AG demonstrated financial stability in 2024, with digital advancements and strategic launches paving the way for future growth.

    • 11880 Solutions AG maintained stable revenue of EUR 55.6 million in 2024, with significant EBITDA growth to EUR 3.9 million.
    • The digital business contributed EUR 44.3 million to total revenue and generated an EBITDA of EUR 3.8 million.
    • Revenue from the Directory Assistance segment decreased to EUR 11.4 million, with call centre services now accounting for almost 80% of segment revenue.
    • The company successfully launched the first werkenntdenBESTEN packages for business customers, indicating potential for future growth.
    • In 2025, 11880 Solutions AG expects consolidated revenue between EUR 53 million and EUR 57 million, and EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million.
    • The 2024 Annual Report is available for download on their website.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 30.04.2025.

    The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,7000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    11 88 0 Solutions Akt

    ISIN:DE0005118806WKN:511880





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



