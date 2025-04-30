11880 Solutions AG: 2024 Strategy Boosts EBITDA, Ensures Revenue Stability

11880 Solutions AG maintained stable revenue of EUR 55.6 million in 2024, with significant EBITDA growth to EUR 3.9 million.

The digital business contributed EUR 44.3 million to total revenue and generated an EBITDA of EUR 3.8 million.

Revenue from the Directory Assistance segment decreased to EUR 11.4 million, with call centre services now accounting for almost 80% of segment revenue.

The company successfully launched the first werkenntdenBESTEN packages for business customers, indicating potential for future growth.

In 2025, 11880 Solutions AG expects consolidated revenue between EUR 53 million and EUR 57 million, and EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million.

The 2024 Annual Report is available for download on their website.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 30.04.2025.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,7000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






