InTiCa Systems Reveals 2024 Figures; Annual Reports Delayed

Provisional figures for 2024 show group sales of approximately EUR 70.6 million, a decrease from EUR 86.9 million in 2023.

EBIT for 2024 is slightly negative at minus EUR 0.6 million, compared to a positive EUR 0.3 million in 2023.

Orders on hand at the end of 2024 are EUR 77.3 million, down from EUR 99.3 million at the end of 2023.

The publication of the audited annual financial statements is postponed to May 27, 2025.

EBITDA for 2024 is approximately EUR 6.1 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 6.5 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 8.6%.

InTiCa Systems is reorganizing its business areas and aims to acquire orders for serial production in 2025, with market opportunities particularly in Mexico.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,0950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






