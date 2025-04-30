109 0 Kommentare Sales Drop Hits The Grounds' 2024 Profits; 2025 Recovery Expected

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG faced a transformative year in 2024, marked by a revenue drop to EUR 12.9 million and an EBIT loss of EUR -9.2 million. However, a successful capital increase and the completion of key projects like Maggie and Property Garden brought new momentum. With H.I.G. Capital as a new anchor shareholder, the company's balance sheet strengthened by EUR 20.2 million, and the equity ratio rose to 30.1%. As The Grounds anticipates sales between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 11.0 million in 2025, it aims for a balanced EBIT, setting the stage for a resilient future.

