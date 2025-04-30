Sales Drop Hits The Grounds' 2024 Profits; 2025 Recovery Expected
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG faced a transformative year in 2024, marked by a revenue drop to EUR 12.9 million and an EBIT loss of EUR -9.2 million. However, a successful capital increase and the completion of key projects like Maggie and Property Garden brought new momentum. With H.I.G. Capital as a new anchor shareholder, the company's balance sheet strengthened by EUR 20.2 million, and the equity ratio rose to 30.1%. As The Grounds anticipates sales between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 11.0 million in 2025, it aims for a balanced EBIT, setting the stage for a resilient future.
- Consolidated sales revenues for The Grounds Real Estate Development AG decreased to EUR 12.9 million in 2024, down from EUR 23.8 million the previous year.
- The group EBIT was EUR -9.2 million in 2024, compared to EUR -4.8 million in 2023, with a consolidated loss of EUR -13.6 million.
- A successful capital increase led to a rise in the consolidated balance sheet total by EUR 20.2 million to EUR 168.3 million, with H.I.G. Capital becoming a new anchor shareholder.
- The majority of sales revenues in 2024 came from the completion of the Maggie and Property Garden development projects, totaling EUR 8.1 million.
- The equity ratio increased to 30.1% at the end of 2024, up from 14.2% the previous year, due to a significant increase in subscribed capital.
- The Grounds anticipates consolidated sales revenues between EUR 9.0 million and EUR 11.0 million in 2025, with a balanced group EBIT forecasted.
ISIN:DE000A40KXL9WKN:A40KXL
