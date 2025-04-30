LPKF Laser: Strong 2025 Kickoff in Financials!

LPKF reported Q1 2025 revenue of EUR 25.3 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR -3.4 million, meeting its forecast.

Adjusted EBIT improved by 21% compared to Q1 2024, attributed to cost reduction measures.

Incoming orders decreased to EUR 20.5 million due to a major Solar segment order in the previous year, while other divisions saw stable to increased demand.

The order backlog fell to EUR 46.1 million, influenced by ongoing negotiations in the Solar segment.

Geopolitical issues, especially US tariffs, pose challenges, affecting investment decisions and global supply chains; LPKF exports a third of its revenue to the USA.

LPKF expects 2025 revenue of EUR 125-140 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6-9%, with medium-term goals of single-digit growth and a double-digit EBIT margin.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 30.04.2025.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,4950EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.628,92PKT (-0,06 %).





