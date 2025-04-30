MPH Health Care's Equity Surges, EBIT Climbs, Ratio Hits 95.5%

MPH Health Care AG's equity (NAV) increased by nearly EUR 27 million to EUR 277.9 million, equating to EUR 64.90 per share.

Preliminary EBIT rose by EUR 2.75 million to EUR 33.0 million, marking a 9.1% increase from the previous year.

The equity ratio improved from 94.2% to 95.5%, indicating a strong financial position.

The IFRS net profit for the year increased from EUR 29.5 million to EUR 32.0 million.

MPH Health Care AG aims for annual sales of EUR 200 to 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20% in the core 'Beauty' segment by 2029.

The company focuses on investments in both healthcare and high-growth sectors outside of healthcare, emphasizing a strategic growth approach.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 25,25EUR and was up +0,40 % compared with the previous day.






