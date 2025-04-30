Centrotherm Photovoltaics Doubles EBITDA to €39.2M, Beats 2024 Forecasts

centrotherm international AG reported a successful 2024 financial year with consolidated revenue increasing by over 57% to EUR 238.2 million.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 39.2 million, significantly exceeding forecasts due to higher customer acceptances and improved operating margins.

The company's equity base expanded by over 31% to EUR 109.3 million, reflecting a 39% growth in consolidated net income to EUR 26.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents nearly doubled from EUR 50.1 million to EUR 96.0 million, strengthening the company's liquidity position.

centrotherm achieved a new order intake of EUR 164.0 million, with a backlog of EUR 458.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

For the 2025 financial year, the company expects moderate order intake between EUR 60 million and EUR 120 million, with positive EBITDA forecasted in the lower double-digit million euro range.

