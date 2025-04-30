Centrotherm Photovoltaics Doubles EBITDA to €39.2M, Beats 2024 Forecasts
In a remarkable financial turnaround, centrotherm international AG celebrated a stellar 2024, marked by soaring revenues and robust financial health. With revenues surging over 57% and EBITDA more than doubling, the company has exceeded expectations. The equity base expanded significantly, reflecting a substantial 39% growth in net income. Cash reserves nearly doubled, bolstering the company's liquidity and financial stability. Looking ahead, centrotherm anticipates steady order intake and positive EBITDA for 2025.
- centrotherm international AG reported a successful 2024 financial year with consolidated revenue increasing by over 57% to EUR 238.2 million.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 39.2 million, significantly exceeding forecasts due to higher customer acceptances and improved operating margins.
- The company's equity base expanded by over 31% to EUR 109.3 million, reflecting a 39% growth in consolidated net income to EUR 26.0 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents nearly doubled from EUR 50.1 million to EUR 96.0 million, strengthening the company's liquidity position.
- centrotherm achieved a new order intake of EUR 164.0 million, with a backlog of EUR 458.0 million as of December 31, 2024.
- For the 2025 financial year, the company expects moderate order intake between EUR 60 million and EUR 120 million, with positive EBITDA forecasted in the lower double-digit million euro range.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 3,9000EUR and was up +3,72 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,54 % since publication.
