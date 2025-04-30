O'Key Group's Q1 2025 Retail Revenue Soars!
O'KEY Group's retail prowess shines in Q1 2025, driven by DA! discounters' 10.1% revenue surge, offsetting hypermarkets' slight dip, and expanding their market presence across Russia.
- O'KEY Group's net retail revenue for Q1 2025 increased by 2.6% year-on-year to RUB 53.6 billion, primarily driven by the performance of DA! discounter chain.
- The DA! discounters' net retail revenue rose by 10.1% year-on-year to RUB 18.5 billion, with a like-for-like (LFL) revenue increase of 8.9%, supported by selling space growth.
- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue declined by 0.9% year-on-year to RUB 35.2 billion, with a slight increase of 0.1% when adjusted for the leap year effect.
- DA! discounters' share in the Group's revenue increased by 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 34.4% in Q1 2025.
- As of March 31, 2025, O'KEY Group operated 300 stores across Russia, including 77 hypermarkets and 223 discounters, with a total selling space of 663,011 square meters.
- In 2024, O'KEY Group's revenue amounted to RUB 219.4 billion, and EBITDA reached RUB 20.5 billion.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 29.07.2025.
