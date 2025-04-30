elumeo's AI-Driven Comeback: Profitability in 2025 After 2024's Challenges

Revenue decreased by 4.4% to EUR 43.4 million in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA falling to EUR -813 thousand due to temporary charges.

Operating cash flow turned positive to EUR 251 thousand, thanks to optimized working capital management.

Restructuring program measures are showing initial successes, with expected savings of 27% on a 12-month basis.

AI and digitalization are being increasingly used, with internationalization of Juwelo TV as a key growth driver.

The growth program #Juwelo100 aims for a revenue target of EUR 100 million, but its target achievement is postponed to 2033.

Submission of audited annual financial statements is postponed to May 7, 2025, due to pending ESEF certification and revision of corporate planning.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at elumeo is on 14.05.2025.

The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,0600EUR and was down -0,96 % compared with the previous day.






