Sanha GmbH Bond Shines: 6% Yield, Strong Q1 2025 Performance
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has set a strong pace for 2025, marked by a 3.5% revenue rise and strategic growth across key sectors and regions, underscoring its resilience and global market prowess.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported a 3.5% increase in revenues to EUR 31.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
- The company's gross profit margin improved, with EBITDA rising to EUR 5.6 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.7%.
- The positive revenue growth was driven by strong performance in the refrigeration and industrial sectors, and positive developments in Eastern Europe, the USA, and Australia.
- Investments in automation, digitalization, and a strategy of internationalization and diversification contributed to the company's earnings power.
- The order pipeline remains strong, supporting a stable business outlook for 2025 despite geopolitical and global disruptions.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems, active in 50 countries, with around 700 employees and approximately 10,000 products.
