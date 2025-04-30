    StartseiteAnleihenSanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 06/26 AnleiheNachrichten zu Sanha GmbH Unternehmensanleihe 6,00 % bis 06/26
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sanha GmbH Bond Shines: 6% Yield, Strong Q1 2025 Performance

    SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has set a strong pace for 2025, marked by a 3.5% revenue rise and strategic growth across key sectors and regions, underscoring its resilience and global market prowess.

    • SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported a 3.5% increase in revenues to EUR 31.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
    • The company's gross profit margin improved, with EBITDA rising to EUR 5.6 million and an EBITDA margin of 17.7%.
    • The positive revenue growth was driven by strong performance in the refrigeration and industrial sectors, and positive developments in Eastern Europe, the USA, and Australia.
    • Investments in automation, digitalization, and a strategy of internationalization and diversification contributed to the company's earnings power.
    • The order pipeline remains strong, supporting a stable business outlook for 2025 despite geopolitical and global disruptions.
    • SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems, active in 50 countries, with around 700 employees and approximately 10,000 products.






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sanha GmbH Bond Shines: 6% Yield, Strong Q1 2025 Performance SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has set a strong pace for 2025, marked by a 3.5% revenue rise and strategic growth across key sectors and regions, underscoring its resilience and global market prowess.