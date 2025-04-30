PSI AG Achieves Record Order Volume in Q1 2025!

PSI Software SE achieved a record volume of new orders in Q1 2025, totaling 158 million euros, which is 66% higher than the same quarter in the previous year.

Revenue increased by 35% to 67.9 million euros, and the operating result was 2.1 million euros, aligning with expectations.

The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, was 223 million euros, 5.2% higher than the previous year, despite the sale of the Mobility business.

The Grid & Energy Management segment saw a 35.9% revenue increase to 30.2 million euros, with a positive operating result of 1.5 million euros.

PSI has initiated steps towards cloud transformation, partnering with Google Cloud, and expects a 10% growth in new orders and revenues for the year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4%.

PSI Software SE develops software for optimizing energy and material flows, employing over 2,300 employees, and has been a technology leader since 1969.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at PSI AG is on 30.04.2025.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 28,15EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,02 % since publication.






