PSI AG Achieves Record Order Volume in Q1 2025!

PSI Software SE has set a new benchmark in Q1 2025, achieving an unprecedented surge in new orders and revenue, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of innovation and growth.
- PSI Software SE achieved a record volume of new orders in Q1 2025, totaling 158 million euros, which is 66% higher than the same quarter in the previous year.
- Revenue increased by 35% to 67.9 million euros, and the operating result was 2.1 million euros, aligning with expectations.
- The order backlog as of March 31, 2025, was 223 million euros, 5.2% higher than the previous year, despite the sale of the Mobility business.
- The Grid & Energy Management segment saw a 35.9% revenue increase to 30.2 million euros, with a positive operating result of 1.5 million euros.
- PSI has initiated steps towards cloud transformation, partnering with Google Cloud, and expects a 10% growth in new orders and revenues for the year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4%.
- PSI Software SE develops software for optimizing energy and material flows, employing over 2,300 employees, and has been a technology leader since 1969.
