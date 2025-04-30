Cherry's Annual Report: New Release Date Announced!

The publication of Cherry SE's 2024 annual report has been postponed due to implications from the company's restructuring concept.

The delay is caused by material events after the balance sheet closing date, which are still being assessed in the ongoing audit.

Cherry SE's CEO, Oliver Kaltner, emphasizes the importance of diligence in preparing the annual report, despite the delay beyond the statutory timeline.

Cherry SE will release its Q1 report on 14 May 2025, which will be available on their website.

Cherry SE is a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital healthcare solutions, founded in 1953, with headquarters in Germany.

Cherry SE operates in multiple countries, including Germany, China, Austria, France, Sweden, the USA, and Taiwan, with various development, service, logistics, and production sites.

