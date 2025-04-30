Uncover Deufol's 2024 Annual Results: Key Insights Inside!
Deufol SE's 2024 report showcases significant progress in sustainability and global reach, with notable revenue growth and a focus on future eco-friendly initiatives.
- Deufol SE published its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting progress in sustainability, operational resilience, and international scaling.
- The company achieved a 5.1% increase in revenue to approximately 309 million euros, with a gross margin reaching a record high of 63.4%.
- EBIT for 2024 was 13.3 million euros, down from 16.6 million euros the previous year, primarily due to inflation and investments in infrastructure.
- Deufol focused on expanding its international presence and strengthening infrastructure, with initiatives in Poland, Asia, and the USA.
- The company identified seven sustainability topics and calculated its carbon footprint for the first time, achieving a positive EcoVadis rating.
- For 2025, Deufol expects moderate revenue growth and plans to continue its sustainability efforts, including tracking its carbon footprint and integrating ESG criteria into decision-making.
