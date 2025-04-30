Sto SE Faces 2024 Challenges Amid Tough Market Conditions

Sto SE & Co. KGaA faced difficult market conditions in 2024, leading to a 6.2% decrease in consolidated turnover to EUR 1,612.3 million.

The company's EBIT fell by 53.5% to EUR 58.8 million, and EBT decreased by 52.2% to EUR 60.9 million, with a return on sales of 3.8%.

A comprehensive cost-cutting program was implemented, resulting in a reduction of the workforce by 184 employees to 5,599 worldwide.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates a Group turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and an EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.

The company faced challenges due to a weak construction sector in Germany, reduced subsidies for energy-efficient building refurbishments, and unfavorable weather conditions.

Despite the challenges, Sto SE & Co. KGaA remains optimistic about medium- to long-term prospects, emphasizing the need for a reliable statutory framework to support future building developments.

The price of STO at the time of the news was 127,90EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 127,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.654,36PKT (+0,10 %).





