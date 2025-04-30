Sto SE Faces 2024 Challenges Amid Tough Market Conditions
Sto SE & Co. KGaA faced a challenging 2024, with a 6.2% turnover drop and profit declines, amid a weak construction sector. Yet, the company remains optimistic about future growth.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- Sto SE & Co. KGaA faced difficult market conditions in 2024, leading to a 6.2% decrease in consolidated turnover to EUR 1,612.3 million.
- The company's EBIT fell by 53.5% to EUR 58.8 million, and EBT decreased by 52.2% to EUR 60.9 million, with a return on sales of 3.8%.
- A comprehensive cost-cutting program was implemented, resulting in a reduction of the workforce by 184 employees to 5,599 worldwide.
- The outlook for 2025 anticipates a Group turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and an EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.
- The company faced challenges due to a weak construction sector in Germany, reduced subsidies for energy-efficient building refurbishments, and unfavorable weather conditions.
- Despite the challenges, Sto SE & Co. KGaA remains optimistic about medium- to long-term prospects, emphasizing the need for a reliable statutory framework to support future building developments.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 127,90EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 127,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.654,36PKT (+0,10 %).
-3,21 %
+2,67 %
+1,56 %
+22,40 %
-17,71 %
-35,12 %
+39,23 %
-15,61 %
+6.245,86 %
ISIN:DE0007274136WKN:727413
