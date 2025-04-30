Hörmann Finance 7% Bond: 2024 Financials Revealed!
In a year marked by economic challenges, the company saw mixed results across its divisions, with Communication shining brightly while others faced headwinds, yet future prospects remain optimistic.
- Challenging economic conditions negatively impacted the Automotive and Intralogistics divisions, but the Communication division performed positively.
- Despite a decline in sales to EUR 678.9 million, the earnings forecast for 2024 was slightly exceeded with an EBITDA of EUR 40.3 million and EBIT of EUR 24.3 million.
- The forecast for 2025 predicts sales between EUR 690 million and EUR 720 million, with EBIT between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million.
- The Automotive division experienced a significant sales decline of 25.6% due to weak demand, but measures were taken to stabilize the operating result at break-even level.
- The Communication division saw a 15.4% increase in sales and a 42% rise in incoming orders, driven by major orders in infrastructure and civil defense sectors.
- The Intralogistics division faced a decline in sales due to investment reluctance, but incoming orders increased by 45%, indicating potential future growth.
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 105,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-0,14 %
-1,32 %
-1,83 %
-2,15 %
+3,45 %
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.