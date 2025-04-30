Motel One Group makes close to a billion / Record sales and strong growth in 2024

Munich (ots) -



- At EUR 980 million, the Motel One Group has generated the highest annual

turnover in the company's history.

- A stable occupancy rate, hand in hand with dynamic growth: 71 per cent average

occupancy rate - supported by strong performance in the final quarter.

- Significant increase in EBITDA: management EBITDA has risen to EUR 265

million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to 2023.



The Motel One Group can look back on a successful 2024 financial year: with

sales growth of 15 per cent to EUR 980 million, the company is sending a strong

signal in a challenging market environment. This dynamic development was driven

largely by a combination of network expansion, increased pricing power and

operational excellence.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Overview of figures: key financial figures for the full yearMotel One Group // Pro forma financials 2024 2023Number of hotels 99 94Number of rooms 27,928 26,470Average occupancy rate (%) 71 72Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in EUR 99 92Revenue in thousands of EUR 979,632 851,533EBITDAR in thousands of EUR 532,053 466,078Management EBITDA in thousands of EUR 265,062 235,315Equity in thousands of EUR 1,520,696 1,584,737Equity ratio (in %) 52 53Revenue, profitability and efficiency at record levelsRevenues increased from EUR 851.5 million in 2023 to EUR 979.6 million in thepast financial year. At the same time, EBITDAR increased by 14 per cent to EUR532 million, with a stable margin of 54.3 per cent. Management EBITDA amountedto EUR 265 million, an increase of almost 13 per cent compared to the previousyear - proof of the efficiency and resilience of the business model.Stable occupancy rate and network expansion as growth driversWith a total occupancy rate of 71 per cent, revenue per available room (TRevPAR)increased by around 8 per cent to EUR 99. The strength of the brand wasparticularly evident in the fourth quarter, with a TRevPAR of EUR 102 and anoccupancy rate of 74 per cent - a significant increase compared to the previousyear.The group expanded its network in 2024 with five new hotels and a total of 1,458additional rooms - including two new The Cloud One Hotels in Düsseldorf andGdansk and a Motel One in Antwerp. At the end of 2024, the Motel One Groupoperated a total of 99 hotels with 27,928 rooms.Treugast's AAA rating and Leading Employer Award still standThe Motel One Group has retained its top position and AAA rating from TreugastSolutions Group. The successful expansion of the brand portfolio and the