Financial Report
Motel One Group makes close to a billion / Record sales and strong growth in 2024
Munich (ots) -
- At EUR 980 million, the Motel One Group has generated the highest annual
turnover in the company's history.
- A stable occupancy rate, hand in hand with dynamic growth: 71 per cent average
occupancy rate - supported by strong performance in the final quarter.
- Significant increase in EBITDA: management EBITDA has risen to EUR 265
million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to 2023.
The Motel One Group can look back on a successful 2024 financial year: with
sales growth of 15 per cent to EUR 980 million, the company is sending a strong
signal in a challenging market environment. This dynamic development was driven
largely by a combination of network expansion, increased pricing power and
operational excellence.
Overview of figures: key financial figures for the full year
Motel One Group // Pro forma financials 2024 2023
Number of hotels 99 94
Number of rooms 27,928 26,470
Average occupancy rate (%) 71 72
Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in EUR 99 92
Revenue in thousands of EUR 979,632 851,533
EBITDAR in thousands of EUR 532,053 466,078
Management EBITDA in thousands of EUR 265,062 235,315
Equity in thousands of EUR 1,520,696 1,584,737
Equity ratio (in %) 52 53
Revenue, profitability and efficiency at record levels
Revenues increased from EUR 851.5 million in 2023 to EUR 979.6 million in the
past financial year. At the same time, EBITDAR increased by 14 per cent to EUR
532 million, with a stable margin of 54.3 per cent. Management EBITDA amounted
to EUR 265 million, an increase of almost 13 per cent compared to the previous
year - proof of the efficiency and resilience of the business model.
Stable occupancy rate and network expansion as growth drivers
With a total occupancy rate of 71 per cent, revenue per available room (TRevPAR)
increased by around 8 per cent to EUR 99. The strength of the brand was
particularly evident in the fourth quarter, with a TRevPAR of EUR 102 and an
occupancy rate of 74 per cent - a significant increase compared to the previous
year.
The group expanded its network in 2024 with five new hotels and a total of 1,458
additional rooms - including two new The Cloud One Hotels in Düsseldorf and
Gdansk and a Motel One in Antwerp. At the end of 2024, the Motel One Group
operated a total of 99 hotels with 27,928 rooms.
Treugast's AAA rating and Leading Employer Award still stand
The Motel One Group has retained its top position and AAA rating from Treugast
Solutions Group. The successful expansion of the brand portfolio and the
