Revolutionising Utility-Scale Solar Design with AUTOPV - reducing design timelines to hours. (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - As Europe sets ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment,

aiming to install over 60 GW of solar capacity in 2025 alone and more than 750

GW by 2050 - the need for faster, smarter solar design tools has never been more

important. With rapidly declining costs of solar tech, it's easy to get excited

about the future, however given the scale of utility-scale solar projects, they

can take months - or even years - to move through feasibility assessments,

design, environmental authorisations, and investor approvals. This can be a

major bottleneck for the renewable energy targets.



To support energy engineers with the design process of utility-scale solar

farms, 7SecondSolar (https://www.7secondsolar.com/) 's computational software,

AUTOPV(TM) (https://www.7secondsolar.com/autopv/) reduces months of design work

into days - automating engineering-quality design outputs such as bills of

quantity, detailed AutoCAD drawings, and comparative performance reports. It

empowers energy engineers to test, iterate, and optimise at a rate that was

previously not possible.





Why solar energy, and not other sources?



In the last 15 years, the cost of utility-scale solar has dropped by 90%, from

$0.40 per kWh to less than $0.04. Solar is already more cost-effective than

coal. All within a 5-year window, solar will surpass nuclear, wind, hydro, and

gas in electricity generation. By 2032, solar could outproduce coal-fired plants

altogether. Considering the declining costs of solar and the availability of

this resource makes it, likely, the most viable sector to develop.



Over the next five years, $27 billion will be spent on designing utility-scale

solar projects. This translates to roughly 250,000 work years - requiring 50,000

engineers to keep pace. Yet, despite this massive investment of time and

resources, every megawatt of solar is typically designed only once due to the

complexity and challenge of producing further design iterations. This leaves

little room for optimisation or value engineering.



Solving the complex design puzzle.



"Utility-scale solar design is a complex puzzle. With AUTOPV, we equip engineers

to solve it with precision and speed, and unlock real cost and energy efficiency

gains," says Paul Nel, CEO of 7SecondSolar. "To date, our software has been used

to deliver 669 MW of design-stage projects, saving more than 150,000 traditional

engineering hours, which is approximately 210 hours per MW. Additionally, we

have delivered 1.2 GW of early-stage development projects, saving over 4,000

engineering hours," says Nel. "This ability for optimization not only

accelerates development timelines but also contributes to reducing costs, which

is key in making solar energy more accessible and affordable."



7SecondSolar has also been nominated as a finalist in the Smarter E Awards,

Africa's only finalist and one of two software-based companies that were

nominated. "To be nominated as a finalist in the Smarter E Awards reinforces our

mission to drive solar as the leading contender in the global energy race. With

equipment and production expenses dropping, the time and cost of solar design

should follow suit," adds Nel.



MEDIA INVITE:



7SecondSolar invites media attending Intersolar to a demo of AUTOPV.



Stop by 7SecondSolar's booth or schedule a one-on-one demo to explore how

AUTOPV(TM) is accelerating solar farm development - while helping engineers and

developers drive down project timeframes, reduce risk, and meet growing energy

demands with confidence.



Book your press appointment via the contact below or drop by for a live

demonstration.



For interview requests or demo bookings, contact:



Paul Nel: mailto:paul@7secondsolar.com | M +27 82 4110811



For more information on 7 Second Solar and AUTOPV(TM), please visit their

website: https://www.7secondsolar.com/



