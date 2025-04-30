Marley Spoon SE Index Cert: Surpasses 2024 EBITDA, Eyes 2025
Marley Spoon Group SE has surpassed its EBITDA expectations for FY 2024, setting a promising stage for continued growth despite anticipated revenue challenges in FY 2025.
- Marley Spoon Group SE has exceeded its EBITDA guidance for FY 2024, expecting an operating EBITDA of approximately €9.2 million.
- The company reported a preliminary net revenue of €330.1 million for FY 2024, reflecting a 0.8% year-over-year increase in constant currency.
- For FY 2025, the management forecasts a single-digit percentage decline in net revenue while expecting a contribution margin expansion of over 100 basis points compared to FY 2024.
- Positive operating EBITDA growth is anticipated for FY 2025, projected to be between +70% and +80% year-over-year.
- The outlook is based on current market conditions and management's operational performance assumptions, with potential revisions due to macroeconomic changes.
- The announcement is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Japan, or other jurisdictions where it would be unlawful.
