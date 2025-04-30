IPS Unveils EXERON X-BESS 8 - A Breakthrough in Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage (FOTO)

Sofia (ots) - IPS proudly announces the launch of the EXERON X-BESS 8, its

latest innovation in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), set to

debut at ees Europe 2025 in Munich, from May 7-9.



A decade after winning the Electrical Energy Storage Innovation Award at

Intersolar 2014, IPS continues its legacy of innovation with this cutting-edge

BESS solution.





Game-Changing Technology for Maximum Capacity, Minimal Footprint.



The X-BESS 8 delivers an industry-leading 8.1 MWh of total battery capacity

paired with an integrated 4 MW inverter, all packed within a 20-foot container

footprint equivalent-a new benchmark for power density and space efficiency in

large-scale applications.



"Leveraging our decades-long experience in turnkey microgrid solutions servicing

critical loads, we have engineered an all-in-one system addressing key

constraints of BESS project development and operation", says Alexander Rangelov,

CEO at IPS.



"On the CAPEX side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless

customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for

balance of system (BOS), transportation and installation, compared to BESS

set-ups with separate enclosures for ESS, PCS and auxiliary systems. On the OPEX

side, easy maintenance and reliable operation over the full lifespan of the

system is ensured via distributed design of all critical components, with no

single point of failure for the overall system," he adds.



Innovation. Efficiency. Reliability



Designed entirely in-house, the X-BESS 8 features a liquid-cooled, three-level

inverter topology that achieves 99.5% efficiency , ensuring optimal performance

even under demanding conditions.



The X-BESS system employs a modular, building-block architecture to streamline

transportation, installation, and scalability while reducing logistics and

deployment costs. The system is delivered in segments - lightweight, sub-8-ton

blocks, that require no specialised heavy-lifting equipment for transport or

installation. Each block is fully plug-and-play , with standardized mechanical

and electrical interfaces to ensure rapid, low-complexity on-site integration.



Additional highlights include a proprietary redundant, fault-tolerant liquid

cooling system for improved thermal management and long-term reliability as well

as the use of high-performance 314Ah LFP cells, capable of up to 12,000

charge/discharge cycles , engineered for zero degradation in battery capacity

during the first five years of operation.



Vertically integrated Manufacturing. Made in EU.



The EXERON X-BESS 8 is the result of a vertically integrated engineering and

manufacturing process , enabling IPS to maintain complete control over every

critical subsystem-from mechanical and electrical design to embedded firmware.



Unlike typical BESS solutions that mostly rely on integration of third-party

components, IPS designs and manufactures in-house all system components except

the LFP cells, including inverters, thermal management systems, battery modules,

packs and BESS housing. Critically, all control software and embedded firmware

is developed and maintained in strict alignment with EU cybersecurity

frameworks. This integrated approach ensures mechanical, electrical, and

software subsystems are natively interoperable and optimized for performance,

maintainability, and reliability from the ground up.



Moreover, by minimizing reliance on non-EU based suppliers for critical

components and control systems, IPS eliminates key vulnerabilities in the supply

chain and delivers a system that is secure and future-proofed for regulatory and

operational resilience.



To address rapidly growing demand for energy storage solutions , IPS is set to

open its next automated manufacturing facility in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2025

. The Class A plant will launch with a 1.5 GWh annual capacity, scaling to 3 GWh

by the end of 2025 .



About IPS



Founded in 1989, IPS is an energy technology company specializing in microgrid

solutions and battery energy storage systems. With deployments in 59 countries

across every continent, IPS serves industries ranging from Energy and Defence to

Oil & Gas. The company prioritizes innovation, in-house R&D, and manufacturing

to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions.



The EXERON X-BESS series is currently in production with 5 MWh and 6.5 MWh

models.



Visit IPS at ees Europe 2025: Hall C2, Booth 179



Discover the X-BESS 8 and meet the IPS team to learn more about this latest

breakthrough in energy storage technology.



For more information, please visit: http://www.exeron.com



