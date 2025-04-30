    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    IPS Unveils EXERON X-BESS 8 - A Breakthrough in Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage (FOTO)

    Sofia (ots) - IPS proudly announces the launch of the EXERON X-BESS 8, its
    latest innovation in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), set to
    debut at ees Europe 2025 in Munich, from May 7-9.

    A decade after winning the Electrical Energy Storage Innovation Award at
    Intersolar 2014, IPS continues its legacy of innovation with this cutting-edge
    BESS solution.

    Game-Changing Technology for Maximum Capacity, Minimal Footprint.

    The X-BESS 8 delivers an industry-leading 8.1 MWh of total battery capacity
    paired with an integrated 4 MW inverter, all packed within a 20-foot container
    footprint equivalent-a new benchmark for power density and space efficiency in
    large-scale applications.

    "Leveraging our decades-long experience in turnkey microgrid solutions servicing
    critical loads, we have engineered an all-in-one system addressing key
    constraints of BESS project development and operation", says Alexander Rangelov,
    CEO at IPS.

    "On the CAPEX side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless
    customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for
    balance of system (BOS), transportation and installation, compared to BESS
    set-ups with separate enclosures for ESS, PCS and auxiliary systems. On the OPEX
    side, easy maintenance and reliable operation over the full lifespan of the
    system is ensured via distributed design of all critical components, with no
    single point of failure for the overall system," he adds.

    Innovation. Efficiency. Reliability

    Designed entirely in-house, the X-BESS 8 features a liquid-cooled, three-level
    inverter topology that achieves 99.5% efficiency , ensuring optimal performance
    even under demanding conditions.

    The X-BESS system employs a modular, building-block architecture to streamline
    transportation, installation, and scalability while reducing logistics and
    deployment costs. The system is delivered in segments - lightweight, sub-8-ton
    blocks, that require no specialised heavy-lifting equipment for transport or
    installation. Each block is fully plug-and-play , with standardized mechanical
    and electrical interfaces to ensure rapid, low-complexity on-site integration.

    Additional highlights include a proprietary redundant, fault-tolerant liquid
    cooling system for improved thermal management and long-term reliability as well
    as the use of high-performance 314Ah LFP cells, capable of up to 12,000
    charge/discharge cycles , engineered for zero degradation in battery capacity
    during the first five years of operation.

    Vertically integrated Manufacturing. Made in EU.

    The EXERON X-BESS 8 is the result of a vertically integrated engineering and
    manufacturing process , enabling IPS to maintain complete control over every
    critical subsystem-from mechanical and electrical design to embedded firmware.

    Unlike typical BESS solutions that mostly rely on integration of third-party
    components, IPS designs and manufactures in-house all system components except
    the LFP cells, including inverters, thermal management systems, battery modules,
    packs and BESS housing. Critically, all control software and embedded firmware
    is developed and maintained in strict alignment with EU cybersecurity
    frameworks. This integrated approach ensures mechanical, electrical, and
    software subsystems are natively interoperable and optimized for performance,
    maintainability, and reliability from the ground up.

    Moreover, by minimizing reliance on non-EU based suppliers for critical
    components and control systems, IPS eliminates key vulnerabilities in the supply
    chain and delivers a system that is secure and future-proofed for regulatory and
    operational resilience.

    To address rapidly growing demand for energy storage solutions , IPS is set to
    open its next automated manufacturing facility in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2025
    . The Class A plant will launch with a 1.5 GWh annual capacity, scaling to 3 GWh
    by the end of 2025 .

    About IPS

    Founded in 1989, IPS is an energy technology company specializing in microgrid
    solutions and battery energy storage systems. With deployments in 59 countries
    across every continent, IPS serves industries ranging from Energy and Defence to
    Oil & Gas. The company prioritizes innovation, in-house R&D, and manufacturing
    to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions.

    The EXERON X-BESS series is currently in production with 5 MWh and 6.5 MWh
    models.

    Visit IPS at ees Europe 2025: Hall C2, Booth 179

    Discover the X-BESS 8 and meet the IPS team to learn more about this latest
    breakthrough in energy storage technology.

    For more information, please visit: http://www.exeron.com

