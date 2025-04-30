IPS Unveils EXERON X-BESS 8 - A Breakthrough in Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage (FOTO)
Sofia (ots) - IPS proudly announces the launch of the EXERON X-BESS 8, its
latest innovation in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), set to
debut at ees Europe 2025 in Munich, from May 7-9.
A decade after winning the Electrical Energy Storage Innovation Award at
Intersolar 2014, IPS continues its legacy of innovation with this cutting-edge
BESS solution.
latest innovation in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), set to
debut at ees Europe 2025 in Munich, from May 7-9.
A decade after winning the Electrical Energy Storage Innovation Award at
Intersolar 2014, IPS continues its legacy of innovation with this cutting-edge
BESS solution.
Game-Changing Technology for Maximum Capacity, Minimal Footprint.
The X-BESS 8 delivers an industry-leading 8.1 MWh of total battery capacity
paired with an integrated 4 MW inverter, all packed within a 20-foot container
footprint equivalent-a new benchmark for power density and space efficiency in
large-scale applications.
"Leveraging our decades-long experience in turnkey microgrid solutions servicing
critical loads, we have engineered an all-in-one system addressing key
constraints of BESS project development and operation", says Alexander Rangelov,
CEO at IPS.
"On the CAPEX side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless
customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for
balance of system (BOS), transportation and installation, compared to BESS
set-ups with separate enclosures for ESS, PCS and auxiliary systems. On the OPEX
side, easy maintenance and reliable operation over the full lifespan of the
system is ensured via distributed design of all critical components, with no
single point of failure for the overall system," he adds.
Innovation. Efficiency. Reliability
Designed entirely in-house, the X-BESS 8 features a liquid-cooled, three-level
inverter topology that achieves 99.5% efficiency , ensuring optimal performance
even under demanding conditions.
The X-BESS system employs a modular, building-block architecture to streamline
transportation, installation, and scalability while reducing logistics and
deployment costs. The system is delivered in segments - lightweight, sub-8-ton
blocks, that require no specialised heavy-lifting equipment for transport or
installation. Each block is fully plug-and-play , with standardized mechanical
and electrical interfaces to ensure rapid, low-complexity on-site integration.
Additional highlights include a proprietary redundant, fault-tolerant liquid
cooling system for improved thermal management and long-term reliability as well
as the use of high-performance 314Ah LFP cells, capable of up to 12,000
charge/discharge cycles , engineered for zero degradation in battery capacity
during the first five years of operation.
Vertically integrated Manufacturing. Made in EU.
The EXERON X-BESS 8 is the result of a vertically integrated engineering and
manufacturing process , enabling IPS to maintain complete control over every
critical subsystem-from mechanical and electrical design to embedded firmware.
Unlike typical BESS solutions that mostly rely on integration of third-party
components, IPS designs and manufactures in-house all system components except
the LFP cells, including inverters, thermal management systems, battery modules,
packs and BESS housing. Critically, all control software and embedded firmware
is developed and maintained in strict alignment with EU cybersecurity
frameworks. This integrated approach ensures mechanical, electrical, and
software subsystems are natively interoperable and optimized for performance,
maintainability, and reliability from the ground up.
Moreover, by minimizing reliance on non-EU based suppliers for critical
components and control systems, IPS eliminates key vulnerabilities in the supply
chain and delivers a system that is secure and future-proofed for regulatory and
operational resilience.
To address rapidly growing demand for energy storage solutions , IPS is set to
open its next automated manufacturing facility in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2025
. The Class A plant will launch with a 1.5 GWh annual capacity, scaling to 3 GWh
by the end of 2025 .
About IPS
Founded in 1989, IPS is an energy technology company specializing in microgrid
solutions and battery energy storage systems. With deployments in 59 countries
across every continent, IPS serves industries ranging from Energy and Defence to
Oil & Gas. The company prioritizes innovation, in-house R&D, and manufacturing
to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions.
The EXERON X-BESS series is currently in production with 5 MWh and 6.5 MWh
models.
Visit IPS at ees Europe 2025: Hall C2, Booth 179
Discover the X-BESS 8 and meet the IPS team to learn more about this latest
breakthrough in energy storage technology.
For more information, please visit: http://www.exeron.com
Pressekontakt:
Elena Gacheva
+359887726333
mailto:e.gatcheva@ips-group.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179459/6023103
OTS: International Power Supply AD
The X-BESS 8 delivers an industry-leading 8.1 MWh of total battery capacity
paired with an integrated 4 MW inverter, all packed within a 20-foot container
footprint equivalent-a new benchmark for power density and space efficiency in
large-scale applications.
"Leveraging our decades-long experience in turnkey microgrid solutions servicing
critical loads, we have engineered an all-in-one system addressing key
constraints of BESS project development and operation", says Alexander Rangelov,
CEO at IPS.
"On the CAPEX side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless
customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for
balance of system (BOS), transportation and installation, compared to BESS
set-ups with separate enclosures for ESS, PCS and auxiliary systems. On the OPEX
side, easy maintenance and reliable operation over the full lifespan of the
system is ensured via distributed design of all critical components, with no
single point of failure for the overall system," he adds.
Innovation. Efficiency. Reliability
Designed entirely in-house, the X-BESS 8 features a liquid-cooled, three-level
inverter topology that achieves 99.5% efficiency , ensuring optimal performance
even under demanding conditions.
The X-BESS system employs a modular, building-block architecture to streamline
transportation, installation, and scalability while reducing logistics and
deployment costs. The system is delivered in segments - lightweight, sub-8-ton
blocks, that require no specialised heavy-lifting equipment for transport or
installation. Each block is fully plug-and-play , with standardized mechanical
and electrical interfaces to ensure rapid, low-complexity on-site integration.
Additional highlights include a proprietary redundant, fault-tolerant liquid
cooling system for improved thermal management and long-term reliability as well
as the use of high-performance 314Ah LFP cells, capable of up to 12,000
charge/discharge cycles , engineered for zero degradation in battery capacity
during the first five years of operation.
Vertically integrated Manufacturing. Made in EU.
The EXERON X-BESS 8 is the result of a vertically integrated engineering and
manufacturing process , enabling IPS to maintain complete control over every
critical subsystem-from mechanical and electrical design to embedded firmware.
Unlike typical BESS solutions that mostly rely on integration of third-party
components, IPS designs and manufactures in-house all system components except
the LFP cells, including inverters, thermal management systems, battery modules,
packs and BESS housing. Critically, all control software and embedded firmware
is developed and maintained in strict alignment with EU cybersecurity
frameworks. This integrated approach ensures mechanical, electrical, and
software subsystems are natively interoperable and optimized for performance,
maintainability, and reliability from the ground up.
Moreover, by minimizing reliance on non-EU based suppliers for critical
components and control systems, IPS eliminates key vulnerabilities in the supply
chain and delivers a system that is secure and future-proofed for regulatory and
operational resilience.
To address rapidly growing demand for energy storage solutions , IPS is set to
open its next automated manufacturing facility in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2025
. The Class A plant will launch with a 1.5 GWh annual capacity, scaling to 3 GWh
by the end of 2025 .
About IPS
Founded in 1989, IPS is an energy technology company specializing in microgrid
solutions and battery energy storage systems. With deployments in 59 countries
across every continent, IPS serves industries ranging from Energy and Defence to
Oil & Gas. The company prioritizes innovation, in-house R&D, and manufacturing
to deliver high-performance, sustainable energy solutions.
The EXERON X-BESS series is currently in production with 5 MWh and 6.5 MWh
models.
Visit IPS at ees Europe 2025: Hall C2, Booth 179
Discover the X-BESS 8 and meet the IPS team to learn more about this latest
breakthrough in energy storage technology.
For more information, please visit: http://www.exeron.com
Pressekontakt:
Elena Gacheva
+359887726333
mailto:e.gatcheva@ips-group.net
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179459/6023103
OTS: International Power Supply AD
Autor folgen