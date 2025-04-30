    StartseiteAktienYour Family Entertainment AktieNachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment
    Your Family Entertainment: 2024 Results & Financing Triumphs

    Despite a dip in licensing revenues and a slight increase in net loss, the company is optimistic about future investments and cost reduction strategies.

    • Your Family Entertainment AG reported a decrease in revenues from the licensing business to T€ 2,660 in 2024, a 6% drop compared to the previous year.
    • The net loss for 2024 was T€ -1,794, slightly higher than the previous year's net loss of T€ -1,784.
    • EBITDA for 2024 was T€ -876, showing a slight improvement from T€ -943 in 2023.
    • The company terminated a capital increase without payment but is in negotiations for future investments.
    • A convertible bond was successfully placed, raising € 2.4 million, and an agreement with Kartoon Studios, Inc. resulted in a waiver of a € 1.3 million loan liability.
    • The company plans to focus on reducing operating costs, investing in digitalization, scaling, new content, and developing international channels.






