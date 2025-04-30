Your Family Entertainment: 2024 Results & Financing Triumphs
Despite a dip in licensing revenues and a slight increase in net loss, the company is optimistic about future investments and cost reduction strategies.
- Your Family Entertainment AG reported a decrease in revenues from the licensing business to T€ 2,660 in 2024, a 6% drop compared to the previous year.
- The net loss for 2024 was T€ -1,794, slightly higher than the previous year's net loss of T€ -1,784.
- EBITDA for 2024 was T€ -876, showing a slight improvement from T€ -943 in 2023.
- The company terminated a capital increase without payment but is in negotiations for future investments.
- A convertible bond was successfully placed, raising € 2.4 million, and an agreement with Kartoon Studios, Inc. resulted in a waiver of a € 1.3 million loan liability.
- The company plans to focus on reducing operating costs, investing in digitalization, scaling, new content, and developing international channels.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte