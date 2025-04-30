    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires CDP Swiss

    Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
    provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
    expanded its portfolio by acquiring CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.
    Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of CDP
    Swiss AG, based in Affoltern, and its subsidiary, CDP Austria GmbH, located in
    Lustenau. CDP Swiss AG is an ISO-certified, multi-brand company renowned for
    offering the most extensive and innovative product range in the Swiss medical
    aesthetics market. Their portfolio includes a wide array of advanced medical
    laser systems, microneedling devices, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,
    shockwave technologies, and exclusive dermaceutical product lines. Complementing
    this is a dedicated service department that ensures comprehensive support for
    clients. Regular training sessions and expert consultations help customers excel
    in every aspect of their businesses.

    Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz, expressed his enthusiasm
    about this acquisition: "By acquiring CDP Swiss AG, we are bringing on board the
    undisputed Swiss market leader in the field of medical beauty. This allows us to
    establish a dynamic and fast-growing platform within our group, catering to both
    medical and cosmetic practitioners with exceptional care."

    Falk Dörstling, Founder and Chairman of the Board at CDP Swiss AG, commented:
    "With our extensive product portfolio and outstanding service, we have achieved
    market leadership in Switzerland. For our next growth phase, we've partnered
    with a strong group whose synergies and investments will propel us to even
    greater heights."

    Burim Hasani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CDP Swiss AG, added: "What
    impressed us most about Healthcare Holding Schweiz is their commitment to
    quality and professionalism - values that perfectly align with those of our own
    company. Together, we will enhance our customer offerings further and continue
    our remarkable growth journey."

    About CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH

    CDP Swiss AG, headquartered in Affoltern, exemplifies innovation and excellence
    in the field of medical beauty. The company exclusively distributes
    premium-quality, certified products that meet the rigorous Swiss and European
    standards. Their extensive portfolio encompasses cutting-edge medical laser
    systems, microneedling technology, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,
