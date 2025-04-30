Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires CDP Swiss
Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
expanded its portfolio by acquiring CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of CDP
Swiss AG, based in Affoltern, and its subsidiary, CDP Austria GmbH, located in
Lustenau. CDP Swiss AG is an ISO-certified, multi-brand company renowned for
offering the most extensive and innovative product range in the Swiss medical
aesthetics market. Their portfolio includes a wide array of advanced medical
laser systems, microneedling devices, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,
shockwave technologies, and exclusive dermaceutical product lines. Complementing
this is a dedicated service department that ensures comprehensive support for
clients. Regular training sessions and expert consultations help customers excel
in every aspect of their businesses.
Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz, expressed his enthusiasm
about this acquisition: "By acquiring CDP Swiss AG, we are bringing on board the
undisputed Swiss market leader in the field of medical beauty. This allows us to
establish a dynamic and fast-growing platform within our group, catering to both
medical and cosmetic practitioners with exceptional care."
Falk Dörstling, Founder and Chairman of the Board at CDP Swiss AG, commented:
"With our extensive product portfolio and outstanding service, we have achieved
market leadership in Switzerland. For our next growth phase, we've partnered
with a strong group whose synergies and investments will propel us to even
greater heights."
Burim Hasani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CDP Swiss AG, added: "What
impressed us most about Healthcare Holding Schweiz is their commitment to
quality and professionalism - values that perfectly align with those of our own
company. Together, we will enhance our customer offerings further and continue
our remarkable growth journey."
About CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH
CDP Swiss AG, headquartered in Affoltern, exemplifies innovation and excellence
in the field of medical beauty. The company exclusively distributes
premium-quality, certified products that meet the rigorous Swiss and European
standards. Their extensive portfolio encompasses cutting-edge medical laser
systems, microneedling technology, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,
