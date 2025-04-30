Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires CDP Swiss

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading

provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has

expanded its portfolio by acquiring CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.

Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.



Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of CDP

Swiss AG, based in Affoltern, and its subsidiary, CDP Austria GmbH, located in

Lustenau. CDP Swiss AG is an ISO-certified, multi-brand company renowned for

offering the most extensive and innovative product range in the Swiss medical

aesthetics market. Their portfolio includes a wide array of advanced medical

laser systems, microneedling devices, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,

shockwave technologies, and exclusive dermaceutical product lines. Complementing

this is a dedicated service department that ensures comprehensive support for

clients. Regular training sessions and expert consultations help customers excel

in every aspect of their businesses.







about this acquisition: "By acquiring CDP Swiss AG, we are bringing on board the

undisputed Swiss market leader in the field of medical beauty. This allows us to

establish a dynamic and fast-growing platform within our group, catering to both

medical and cosmetic practitioners with exceptional care."



Falk Dörstling, Founder and Chairman of the Board at CDP Swiss AG, commented:

"With our extensive product portfolio and outstanding service, we have achieved

market leadership in Switzerland. For our next growth phase, we've partnered

with a strong group whose synergies and investments will propel us to even

greater heights."



Burim Hasani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CDP Swiss AG, added: "What

impressed us most about Healthcare Holding Schweiz is their commitment to

quality and professionalism - values that perfectly align with those of our own

company. Together, we will enhance our customer offerings further and continue

our remarkable growth journey."



About CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH



CDP Swiss AG, headquartered in Affoltern, exemplifies innovation and excellence

in the field of medical beauty. The company exclusively distributes

premium-quality, certified products that meet the rigorous Swiss and European

standards. Their extensive portfolio encompasses cutting-edge medical laser

systems, microneedling technology, cryolipolysis, light therapy, ultrasound,





