    StartseiteAktienAIXTRON AktieNachrichten zu AIXTRON

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    217 Aufrufe 217 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Warburg Research: Aixtron auf "Buy" eingestuft.
    • Kursziel von 20 Euro bleibt unverändert.
    • Q1-Ergebnisse über Erwartungen, Cashflow positiv.
    ANALYSE-FLASH - Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro
    Foto: AIXTRON

    HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Aixtron nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Anlagenbauers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Malte Schaumann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Free Cashflow habe sich zudem günstig entwickelt./mf/gl

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aixtron SE!
    Long
    11,10€
    Basispreis
    1,07
    Ask
    × 10,47
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    13,08€
    Basispreis
    1,22
    Ask
    × 9,79
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

    AIXTRON

    +5,05 %
    +8,39 %
    +6,26 %
    -15,01 %
    -48,57 %
    -53,45 %
    +24,13 %
    +93,28 %
    +97,69 %
    ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie

    Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +7,82 % und einem Kurs von 12,27 auf Tradegate (30. April 2025, 12:20 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um +11,45 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,66 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,36 Mrd..

    AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,3500 %.

    Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 13,750EUR. Von den letzten 4 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 10,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 20,000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -16,25 %/+67,50 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Warburg Research
    Kursziel: 20 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 20,00, was eine Steigerung von +69,28% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6

    Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über AIXTRON. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ANALYSE-FLASH Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Aixtron nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Anlagenbauers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Malte Schaumann in einer am …