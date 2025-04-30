Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro

baggo-mh schrieb 30.04.25, 21:58

Agree mit dieser Vorgehensweise, allerdings finde ich die Einschätzung nicht ganz richtig.



PIC will be a gamechanger in the years to come. Nokia hatte man als Kunden schon genannt. Link habe ich heute früh gepostet.

2ter Kunde ist in der pipeline (orders schon platziert so klang es versehentlich durch denke ich, aber noch keine Anzahlung erhalten oder Importlizenz vorhanden).



Second, we observe a growing preference of customers for photonic integrated circuits called PICs, PIC, over traditional discrete lasers. PICs integrate our lasers, modulators and detectors onto a single circuit, offering higher performance, a smaller form factor, and significantly lower energy consumption compared to traditional laser circuits. The PIC market is projected to reach EUR41 billion by 2031, reflecting an annual growth rate of about 16%. Third, the integration of more than 100 elements in some PICs is shifting manufacturing requirements. At the epitaxi level, all devices must adhere to narrow specifications throughout all ep steps, both on wafer and from campaign to campaign. At the manufacturing level, this integration and increased volume necessitate more precise backend manufacturing, driving the adoption of 150-millimeter indium phosphide substrate compared to the prevalent 100-millimeter which was used in the past. Our AIXTRON G10-AsP tool was exactly developed with these new requirements in mind and is either already qualified or qualification at all leading laser suppliers. The tool benefits from several major improvements compared to the previous G4 generation.



So sieht man die Wachstumsraten nur für dieses Segment PIC.



In terms of the volume ramp, which I was indicating, we believe that the volume we are seeing is now certainly an indication of a volume for '25, '26 and from then onwards, we expect further growth towards '27, '28. And we can imagine that maybe '27, '28, the volume may increase 50% compared to where we are today and maybe towards the end of the decade, maybe even double from the tool shipments that we see in this year, just to give you a rough outline on the

trajectory that might unfold.



und ein neuer Kunde wird auch angekündigt.



"one of the established data communications photonics players, so to say. But we know exactly that this is in conjunction with one of the major AI players,

so to say, to literally drive the optical data exchange between chips in the platform. So, that the application and the customer is one of the established photonics optoelectronics players. Because in this business, you really need to have decades of experience in order. So, nobody

would just as a newcomer enter that field. This would be very, very naive and blue-eyed."



Gruß

:):cool: baggo-mh