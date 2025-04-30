ANALYSE-FLASH
Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro
- Warburg Research: Aixtron auf "Buy" eingestuft.
- Kursziel von 20 Euro bleibt unverändert.
- Q1-Ergebnisse über Erwartungen, Cashflow positiv.
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Aixtron nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 20 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal des Anlagenbauers sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Malte Schaumann in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Free Cashflow habe sich zudem günstig entwickelt./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2025 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +7,82 % und einem Kurs von 12,27 auf Tradegate (30. April 2025, 12:20 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um +11,45 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,66 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,36 Mrd..
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,3500 %.
Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 13,750EUR. Von den letzten 4 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 10,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 20,000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -16,25 %/+67,50 % bedeutet.
Aixtron - Die Perle im Technologiebereich
"Additionally, we have received first orders from a leading global supplier of AI-related applications, and we expect more to come soon. You will hear more from the press releases in the next weeks and months."
Von PIC zu den Q.Ant chips https://qant.com/de/photonisches-computing/ ist es dann nur noch ein kleiner Schritt, sagt einer der wenig von der Materie versteht.
PIC will be a gamechanger in the years to come. Nokia hatte man als Kunden schon genannt. Link habe ich heute früh gepostet.
2ter Kunde ist in der pipeline (orders schon platziert so klang es versehentlich durch denke ich, aber noch keine Anzahlung erhalten oder Importlizenz vorhanden).
Second, we observe a growing preference of customers for photonic integrated circuits called PICs, PIC, over traditional discrete lasers. PICs integrate our lasers, modulators and detectors onto a single circuit, offering higher performance, a smaller form factor, and significantly lower energy consumption compared to traditional laser circuits. The PIC market is projected to reach EUR41 billion by 2031, reflecting an annual growth rate of about 16%. Third, the integration of more than 100 elements in some PICs is shifting manufacturing requirements. At the epitaxi level, all devices must adhere to narrow specifications throughout all ep steps, both on wafer and from campaign to campaign. At the manufacturing level, this integration and increased volume necessitate more precise backend manufacturing, driving the adoption of 150-millimeter indium phosphide substrate compared to the prevalent 100-millimeter which was used in the past. Our AIXTRON G10-AsP tool was exactly developed with these new requirements in mind and is either already qualified or qualification at all leading laser suppliers. The tool benefits from several major improvements compared to the previous G4 generation.
So sieht man die Wachstumsraten nur für dieses Segment PIC.
In terms of the volume ramp, which I was indicating, we believe that the volume we are seeing is now certainly an indication of a volume for '25, '26 and from then onwards, we expect further growth towards '27, '28. And we can imagine that maybe '27, '28, the volume may increase 50% compared to where we are today and maybe towards the end of the decade, maybe even double from the tool shipments that we see in this year, just to give you a rough outline on the
trajectory that might unfold.
und ein neuer Kunde wird auch angekündigt.
"one of the established data communications photonics players, so to say. But we know exactly that this is in conjunction with one of the major AI players,
so to say, to literally drive the optical data exchange between chips in the platform. So, that the application and the customer is one of the established photonics optoelectronics players. Because in this business, you really need to have decades of experience in order. So, nobody
would just as a newcomer enter that field. This would be very, very naive and blue-eyed."
