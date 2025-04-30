BOOSTER PC 11.698% Bond: 2024 Audited Financials Released!
BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH navigated a challenging 2024 with a 7.8% revenue drop, while strategic cash flow management offered a silver lining. Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic for 2025.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported a 7.8% decline in revenues for 2024, totaling EUR 169.3 million compared to EUR 183.6 million in 2023.
- The company's EBITDA decreased by 37.7% to EUR 13.3 million, down from EUR 21.2 million in the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA at EUR 16.1 million.
- Operating cash flow improved significantly due to disciplined working capital management, totaling EUR 19.5 million, up from EUR 7.2 million in 2023.
- Total assets decreased by 5.1% to EUR 108.9 million, while equity capital fell by 45.0% to EUR 8.1 million due to the negative Group result.
- The company expects revenues to remain stable in 2025, with an anticipated EBITDA increase of over 20% compared to 2024.
- Ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties pose challenges for the automotive industry, particularly with new US trade tariffs impacting economic risks.
