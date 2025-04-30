Vita 34: FamiCord AG's 2024 Growth Surge in Germany

FamiCord AG reported a 6.6% increase in revenues to EUR 82.2 million in 2024, up from EUR 77.1 million in 2023.

EBITDA rose to EUR 8.8 million, a 58.3% increase compared to EUR 5.6 million in the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 10.7%.

The company successfully stabilized revenue in its core market of Germany despite declining birth rates, and also saw growth in Poland and the GCC region.

FamiCord completed integration projects following the merger of Vita 34 and PBKM, enhancing its international brand presence.

The company plans to focus on cryopreserved stem cell applications and strengthen collaborations with universities and research institutions.

For 2025, FamiCord expects revenues between EUR 85 and 95 million and EBITDA between EUR 8.7 and 10.3 million, anticipating a gradual improvement in the European economic environment.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,0200EUR and was down -1,95 % compared with the previous day.





